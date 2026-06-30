The emerging framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon reflects a total change in the American administration's approach to Lebanon.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration's interpretation is that Israel will not face any automatic or immediate obligation to withdraw from areas of southern Lebanon under IDF control.

According to the report, the administration is pushing an unyieldingly pro-Israel stance. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are leading a position according to which Jerusalem should not be pressured or forced to give up its significant operational achievements in southern Lebanon.

The newspaper also reported that instead of an Israeli withdrawal in exchange for written guarantees, the White House is directly and clearly linking any IDF withdrawal from Lebanon to Hezbollah's complete and permanent disarmament, along with an effective deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces.