A bombing attack was prevented on Tuesday near the community of Esh Kodesh in the Shiloh area.

A resident of one of the hilltop encampments in the area, who was en route to the community, noticed a PLO flag suspiciously placed on the community's back gate.

Thanks to the high alertness and the lessons learned from similar incidents in the past, the resident took extra caution and noticed an activation cable leading from the flag to an explosive device placed nearby.

The resident immediately contacted the community security coordinator, and within minutes, security forces arrived and closed off the perimeter. Police explosive ordnance disposal experts were dispatched to the scene and neutralized the threat before it could harm anyone.

The incident joins a series of terror incidents launched from the nearby village of Qusra, known as one of the most hostile locations in the area.

In the past, the village's environs were the scene of two mob attacks on hikers who survived miraculously. Recently, the level of violence has increased drastically.

The residents also claim that the worsening security situation is related to the arrival of far-left-wing activists to the village several weeks ago, and that since then, the friction between the parties has increased and become daily.