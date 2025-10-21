An explosive device detonated on Tuesday afternoon in the Khan Yunis area in territory that is under Israeli control, beyond the Yellow Line.

The IDF is investigating the circumstances of the incident, particularly to determine whether the explosive was planted recently or whether it is an old device that remains from before the ceasefire came into effect.

If planted recently, this would be an additional violation of the ceasefire, two days after Hamas terrorists fired at IDF troops in Israeli-controlled territory, killing two soldiers.