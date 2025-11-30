An exceptionally unusual weapons cache was discovered recently near the Dimona nuclear reactor.

According to a report on i24NEWS, the discovery happened by chance when a teenager was playing the "Pokémon Go" app during a family trip to the Mamshit National Park, near Dimona. The teen stumbled upon the weapons while climbing a cliff as part of a mission in the game.

The cache contained three fully equipped M16 rifles, rifle and handgun magazines, and a military vest and coat.

It is believed that the weapons were hidden in a way that allowed for quick retrieval and immediate operational use - hundreds of meters from the sensitive facility.

Police sources estimate that the weapons were stolen from an IDF base by a criminal gang, likely from the Bedouin community.

The incident was immediately reported to security forces by the family, and the authorities who were called to the scene removed the weapons and launched an investigation.