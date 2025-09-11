An IDF paratrooper was lightly injured Thursday afternoon by an explosive device which detonate near the Nitzanei Oz crossing near Tulkarm in Samaria.

A UAV was dispatched to pursue the individual who placed the device, and in parallel, the IDF surrounded Tulkarm. The IDF is examining whether the device was placed on the road and the force drove over it, or if the device was hurled at the forces as they drove.

"A short while ago, during an IDF activity in the area of Tulkarm, a military vehicle was hit as a result of the detonation of an explosive device at the security fence," the IDF confirmed.

"IDF soldiers are encircling the city, conducting roadblocks and inspections in the area. Details to follow."

The Islamic Jihad terror group took responsibility for the attack.