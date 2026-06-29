פעילי שמאל מול ביתו של סוכות ללא קרדיט

Several left-wing activists arrived Monday morning to protest outside the home of MK Zvi Succot, chairman of the Knesset Education Committee, in response to his visit to Umm al-Fahm on Sunday.

Using a loudspeaker, the protesters shouted: "When you came to Umm al-Fahm with dozens of police officers, civilians were murdered and the police didn't help them. Where are you, Tzvi Succot?"

Succot responded to the early-morning demonstration by telling the protesters, "Come every morning and wake up the kids."

The protest came a day after Succot's high-profile visit to Umm al-Fahm, during which he visited schools in the city as part of his role as chairman of the Knesset Education Committee.

Upon arriving, he found that the city's educational institutions had been closed following a strike declared by the local parents' committee and the city's popular committee ahead of his visit.

According to the organizers, the strike was declared after an emergency meeting to discuss the implications of Sukkot's planned visit, during which he intended to examine the curriculum and the activities of the local education system.

During the tour, Succot claimed there were instances of incitement within the city's schools. He presented photographs that he said had been published by local educational institutions showing Raed Salah lecturing students. He also alleged that other figures whom he identified as promoting incitement or being affiliated with hostile organizations had been invited to speak at schools.

The visit also led to a verbal confrontation with local residents. At one point, Succot hung an Israeli flag on the gate of one of the closed schools, arguing that the country's flag was not being displayed at the city's schools as required by law.

"There are no extraterritorial areas in the State of Israel," Succot said during the visit, pledging to continue overseeing the education system throughout the country. He added that if it is found that schools are inviting individuals convicted of incitement to terrorism to lecture students, he will work to prevent them from receiving state funding.

The visit also drew criticism from politicians. Left-wing activist Yaya Fink, a candidate for the Democrats party, confronted Succot during the tour and criticized the very decision to visit Umm al-Fahm.