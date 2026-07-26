The Religious Zionist Party on Sunday evening announced the results of its primaries for the next Knesset elections, with party chairman Bezalel Smotrich retaining the top spot on the party's list.

Following Smotrich, the party elected Housing Minister Orit Strock in second place, followed by MKs Simcha Rothman, Tzvi Succot, and Ohad Tal. Omer Rachamim placed sixth, followed by Michal Woldiger. Rabbi Shmuel Shashon, Tzvika Vishingrad, Eitam Tam, and Natan Zaubman rounded out the top ten.

Smotrich is also expected to reserve two spots on the party's list, including one for Tzvika Mor, who is expected to receive a top-five placement. Of the party's 173 Central Committee members, 170 cast ballots, resulting in a 98.5% voter turnout. Among those who did not vote were Minister Ofir Sofer and MK Moshe Solomon.

Following the announcement, Smotrich warned that the national camp faces a critical election, comparing the current political climate to that preceding the 1992 elections and the Oslo Accords. He claimed that if Gadi Eisenkot were to become prime minister, Israel would return to a path leading toward the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"The list chosen this evening, together with our friend Tzvika Mor and additional figures who will soon join us, will, God willing, lead us to victory in the upcoming elections," Smotrich said. He praised the newly elected candidates as a team of experienced leaders united by a commitment to the Jewish people, the Torah, and the Land of Israel, adding that the primaries demonstrated the strength of the party's internal democracy.

MK Simcha Rothman thanked party members for their confidence, saying he viewed the result as "a great mission and a strong commitment." He pledged to continue advancing judicial reform, strengthening Jewish identity, and supporting settlement in Judea and Samaria.

MK Tzvi Succot also welcomed the outcome, thanking Central Committee members for their support. "This is only the beginning of the road," he said. "We need a large party. Despite the polls, it is possible to win."