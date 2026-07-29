The Knesset and Israel Police have raised the threat level for MK Tzvi Succot to Level 4 following a series of serious death threats against him in recent weeks.

Following a security assessment, authorities also decided to increase the security surrounding him, as well as protective measures accompanying him.

The threats were reportedly received after Succot visited schools in the Arab sector as part of his parliamentary work as chairman of the Knesset Education Committee.

One message, which Succot said was sent by a Hamas operative from eastern Jerusalem, read: "I always have a weapon on me. You (Succot), Ben Gvir, and all the settler terrorists - if I see you in front of me, I will kill you, both you and Ben Gvir, you dog." A photograph of a handgun accompanied the message.

Sources close to Succot said there has been a significant escalation in the severity of the threats, and that security authorities are treating them with the utmost seriousness.

Succot responded: "They sent me messages with a picture of a handgun and wrote that they were on their way to kill me. If anyone thinks I will stop overseeing what is happening in the [Arab] sector because of threats, they are gravely mistaken."

"The violence and crime, together with the stockpiles of illegal weapons in the Arab sector, are an existential threat to the State of Israel. These threats only strengthen my determination to continue doing my job and fighting this phenomenon."

He also added that the threats were transferred to the security services and the police, which subsequently decided to raise his threat level and increase his security.