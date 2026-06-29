Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to reserve a spot on the Likud party list for the upcoming Knesset elections for Ari Spitz, a combat soldier who was severely wounded in Gaza and underwent rehabilitation.

Spitz, who lit a torch at the most recent Independence Day ceremony, declined the offer.

Netanyahu is demanding 11 discretionary appointments within the first 40 slots of the Knesset list, five of which would be placed within the top ten.

Minister Haim Katz informed the Prime Minister that this demand is unacceptable to party members. As of now, no agreement has been reached regarding the number of slots Netanyahu will be permitted to fill at his own discretion.

The final decision on the matter will be determined by party institutions during the month of July, with the primaries - the scheduling of which was finalized on Sunday - set to take place on August 4 .

It is believed that Netanyahu aims to fundamentally reshape the face of the party, which is why he is demanding such a high number of reserved slots. Sitting MKs and ministers are deeply concerned by the move, as many of them could find themselves pushed out of the next Knesset if the demand is met.