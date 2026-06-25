Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed Israel's achievements in the war on Thursday and said that the country is at a point of unprecedented strength.

In an address at the IDF Officers' Training Course graduation at Training Base 1, Netanyahu said that "the State of Israel is stronger than ever," and rejected claims that the war did not achieve significant achievements.

According to the Prime Minister, "You have to be blind to say there were 'no achievements.'" Netanyahu noted operations Rising Lion and Roaring Lion, calling them "a great achievement."

He added that despite the achievements, the mission is not accomplished. "There are more things to do, to do with Iran and Hamas," he stated.

Later in his address, the Prime Minister stressed that the changes that occurred following the war are not only reflected in the regional arena but also in the national consciousness: "We changed the rules of the game in our region from the ground up, but above all, we changed ourselves." He claimed that Israel "managed to break through the barrier of fear with initiative and aggression."

He added, "We are surrounding the Gaza Strip, we restored security to the Gaza envelope, the western Negev is once again blooming and thriving."