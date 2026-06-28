The Israeli Government on Sunday unanimously approved the proposal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, to launch a national plan to strengthen Jewish education in Diaspora communities.

The initiative will be led by the Prime Minister's Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, alongside key partners in Jewish communities worldwide. It aims to expand the scope of formal Jewish education, with an emphasis on North America, and to strengthen Jewish identity, the sense of belonging to the Jewish people, and the connection to the State of Israel among the younger generation.

Currently, approximately 1.8 million school-aged Jewish children live in the US, but only a small fraction of them attend Jewish educational institutions. The Government views the expansion of Jewish education as a strategic goal of the highest national importance, particularly in light of the challenges facing world Jewry and the rise in antisemitic incidents since the October 7 terrorist attack.

The plan will focus on removing major barriers that limit the expansion of Jewish education, including tuition costs, geographical accessibility, a lack of resources for students with learning disabilities, and the need to bolster the excellence and educational quality of the schools. Additionally, innovative frameworks and solutions will be developed, including digital tools, to expand accessibility to Jewish education for broader audiences.

The total scope of the investment is expected to reach NIS 200 million. Upon the approval of the decision, Gary Torgow, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America, and Eric Fingerhut, President of the Jewish Federations of North America, were invited to the Cabinet meeting. They welcomed the decision and the cooperation on this critical issue.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "The fight against antisemitism is one and the same fight. The antisemites want to destroy Jews, but they also want to destroy our unique heritage, our culture, and our identity."

"Since its establishment, the State of Israel has been an anchor for the security of the Jewish people. Today, we are also strengthening one of its most important anchors for the future, Jewish education. This is a significant investment in the next generation of the Jewish people, in their identity, their values, and their deep connection to the State of Israel. The historic partnership between Israel and Diaspora Jewry is an immense source of strength, and the decision we made today reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the future of the Jewish people for generations to come."

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Chikli commended the move: "This is a historic decision. Upon taking office three and a half years ago, I was astonished to discover that only a small percentage of Diaspora Jewry studies within Jewish educational institutions, and I set one clear goal: To ensure that every Jewish child in the Diaspora receives a meaningful Jewish education that will strengthen their identity and their connection to the People of Israel and the State of Israel. Jewish education in the Diaspora is the deepest response and antidote to rising antisemitism and the challenge of assimilation. As more young people receive a high-quality Jewish education, we will secure the resilience, identity, and future of the Jewish people."

Minister Chikli added: "The decision made today is a direct continuation of the measures we have led over the past two years under the 'Aleph-Bet' project, which has proven itself effective in increasing the number of students in Jewish educational institutions."

Gary Torgow, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America, said that today is "a historic day for the State of Israel and for Jewish communities around the world. Together, the supreme importance of global Jewish education and its vital role in building strong ties between Israel and the Jewish world, as well as in strengthening the resilience of Jews everywhere, is being recognized during this challenging time. He added that the unprecedented step that the Government of Israel is embarking on today, in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America, will help ensure the continuity of the Jewish people for generations to come."