Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the upcoming elections and the future coalition landscape during a press conference on Saturday night. He stated that his goal is to establish a broad national government that operates on consensus rather than a narrow coalition.

"I believe there are internal forces seeking to fracture the nation," Netanyahu said. "They want to exacerbate and deepen misunderstandings and disagreements, and I believe this is a terrible mistake. We must make every possible effort to resolve our internal issues through consensus."

He added, "We face external enemies, and I declare - there will be no civil war here." He continued, "I intend to form a broad national government, not a narrow one. Not a left-wing government reliant on Arab parties, but a broad national government, because I believe that is the only way we can reach internal consensus."

The Prime Minister further noted, "This means an end to boycotts, and I am not boycotting anyone. Everyone is welcome to join; they simply need to agree to our guiding principles."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the statement, expressing support for a move that he said "reflects the trajectory the country needs."

Sa'ar added, "Following October 7, 2023, there is no longer a place for a politics of boycotts and disqualifications. In the coming years, Israel will continue to fight for its existence and its future. A broad national government is therefore a clear national interest."

Conversely, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir expressed concern: "The Prime Minister's statement tonight regarding his intention to form a broad government is deeply troubling. Past governments to which Netanyahu introduced left-wing players cost us by making Tzipi Livni Justice Minister and Benny Gantz Defense Minister, paralyzing our ability to advance resolute right-wing policies. The only coalition Prime Minister Netanyahu should form is a fully right-wing government."

Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot hit back at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he is "unfit to lead this nation and certainly in no position to lecture on unity."

Eisenkot added, "Even tonight, you continued to mislead regarding Gaza and Lebanon - matters that could be thoroughly scrutinized by a state commission of inquiry, which you also fear. You hold the transcripts; release them to the public, and the people of Israel will see who pushed forward and who backed down."