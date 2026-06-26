Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a warning Friday, claiming that Israeli military aircraft flying over the airspace of several neighboring countries while en route to Iran constitute "a dangerous move and a threat against the Islamic Republic."

In a statement, the headquarters said, "We announce that if the United States is unable to restrain and control the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate any threat against it and considers itself entitled to respond to these dangerous actions."

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported Friday that three foreign tankers attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without authorization but were stopped after receiving warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy - despite the fact that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the IRGC no longer has a functional navy.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the damage inflicted by Iran on the US Navy base in Bahrain during the recent war was far more extensive than the Pentagon has publicly acknowledged.

According to the report, the United States is considering relocating some of its military assets from bases in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to Israel in an effort to reduce their vulnerability to potential Iranian attacks in a future conflict.