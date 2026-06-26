An investigation by the Wall Street Journal has revealed that the damage sustained by the US Navy base in Bahrain during Iranian attacks between late February and June was far more extensive than officially disclosed.

According to the report, the damage to the strategic base, along with strikes on more than 20 other US facilities across the Middle East, has prompted the Pentagon to reassess the US Army's deployment in the region.

The investigation states that among the facilities damaged-some of which were rendered completely inoperable-are the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, sensitive satellite communications installations, warehouses, and military housing.

Initial estimates put the cost of rebuilding the damaged structures alone at approximately $400 million, though the overall cost of restoring the base's full operational capabilities is expected to be significantly higher.

The WSJ investigation follows a recent CBS News report on the degree of injuries sustained by US Army forces during the war with Iran. In March, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that "almost 90%" of the injured US service members sustained only light or minor injuries, and had since returned to duty. However, in June, some of those injured service members told CBS that the severity of their injuries was downplayed by the US Army.

The Army stressed to CBS that injured service members received the appropriate treatment and care.