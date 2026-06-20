US President Donald Trump has insisted that there will be no tolls charged for travel through the Strait of Hormuz - unless the US decides to charge them.

In a post on his Truth Social network, he wrote, "There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Earlier on Saturday, Iran claimed that it would close the Strait of Hormuz due to alleged American and Israeli violations of the ceasefire. US Vice President JD Vance contradicted the reports, saying there was no indication that the waterway had been closed.

Iran agreed to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge, for only 60 days, from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and in the opposite direction.

The United States lifted the naval blockade in the area following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran.

"Today, US forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction," CENTCOM confirmed earlier this week. "American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. All US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased. Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect."