US President Donald Trump commented on the talks with Iran in a conversation with reporters on Monday.

He issued a warning to the Islamic Republic, saying, “If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement or they’re not behaving, I will do what I have to do."

“As long as they respect us - I don't want to use the word ‘fear’ because it's inappropriate - as long as they respect us, we're not going to have any trouble. We have total control of the strait," Trump added.

Trump was also asked about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence that the IDF will not withdraw from Lebanon and replied, “We are going to take a look at it. I am a problem solver. I can solve problems fast, including with Bibi."

US Vice President JD Vance spoke to the press earlier on Monday, as he left Switzerland after completing the first round of negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Vance described the meetings as "very productive" and listed several achievements, including the establishment of a mechanism to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

He also stated that the talks produced a mechanism to ensure the regional ceasefire, including that in Lebanon. "We feel great about that. We're working with our allies from the Israelis to the Gulf Arabs to make sure that sticks."

The Vice President reiterated that Iran agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country. "We are going to bolster that inspection regimen to make sure they don't have a nuclear weapon."

Despite what he described as progress in the talks, Vance emphasized the air of distrust that continues to linger: "You can't trust anybody's words, you have to trust what they actually do. Letting the inspectors in is a big deal, but again, we're going to see what they actually let the inspectors do once they're in the country. That's going to continually be part of our negotiation. The President asked us to verify more of what they are doing and focus less on what they are saying."

The Vice President also said that the Iranians have agreed to a mechanism through which US and Qatar would have control over Iranian funds when they are unfrozen, and the money could be spent on American corn, soy, and wheat which would go to feed the Iranian people.

Early Monday morning, following an 18-hour round of talks, Qatar and Pakistan issued a joint statement , saying talks between the United States and Iran concluded in a "positive and constructive atmosphere".

The two countries added that "encouraging progress" had been achieved and announced the creation of a mechanism for further technical discussions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also weighed in on the talks, writing on social media: “Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran."

He added, “1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell."