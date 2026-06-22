Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday rejected claims that restrictions had been imposed on IDF operations in southern Lebanon, clarifying that the military has full freedom of action against threats in the northern sector.

In a statement he released, Netanyahu said: “The directive from myself and the Defense Minister to the IDF is clear, and it has not changed: our soldiers in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat against them or against the residents of the north."

“There is no restriction on the IDF in this regard," he said.

Netanyahu added that he gives his full backing to the soldiers operating in the area, saying: “I stand behind them; the entire nation stands behind them."