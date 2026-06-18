Vandals have set fire to the ancient Jewish cemetery in Damascus, Syria, for the second time this month.

Footage from the scene shows first responders from the Syrian government working to extinguish the flames.

Last year, unidentified individuals broke into the Jewish cemetery in Damascus on Wednesday night and desecrated the grave of Rabbi Chaim Vital, a leading kabbalist and leading student of Arizal, Rabbi Isaac Luria.

According to a report by on Kan 11, the intruders broke down the main gate of the cemetery, entered the room where the grave is located, and dug a hole nearby, apparently in search of remains.

Syrian security personnel visited the site, examined the destruction, and promised community members that they would find those responsible for the incident and deal with the matter.