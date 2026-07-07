Multiple explosive devices detonated Tuesday morning near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, Syria, near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying, Reuters reported.

Al-Hadath reported that Macron left the hotel approximately 15 minutes before the devices detonated.

Initially, there were no reports of injuries; later, Syrian sources said three Syrians were killed in the blasts.

A Syrian security source confirmed that two homemade explosive devices exploded in Damascus, and that Syria's internal security forces are working to locate those involved.

Meanwhile, Syrian media reported that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa received Macron at the presidential palace in Damascus, where the two are expected to hold an official meeting.

This is a developing story.

Macron landed in Syria on Monday, marking a groundbreaking geopolitical shift as the first prominent Western head of state to travel to the country since the downfall of Bashar Al-Assad's government in 2024, The Associated Press reported.

The French leader's arrival, one day after reports indicated that such a visit would take place, coincides with a phase of localized quiet across the Middle East following a month-long armed conflict in Lebanon and Iran.

After completing his diplomatic itinerary in Damascus, Macron is scheduled to depart for Ankara, Turkey, to attend the upcoming NATO summit. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is also slated to attend the international summit in Turkey, where he is anticipated to hold a high-profile, face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to a dispatch from Syria's state-run SANA news agency, Macron is accompanied by an expansive entourage of corporate executives and investors. The delegation aims to engage in formal dialogues regarding regional defense protocols alongside commercial and corporate funding opportunities.