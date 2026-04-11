A group of suspects was arrested in Syria on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Rabbi Michael Khoury in the capital, Damascus, and of planting an explosive device outside his residence.

The group is believed to have operated under the Hezbollah terror organization.

The device placed at the entrance to the home was neutralized.

In November of last year, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly planned to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger, according to international media. The plot was foiled last summer by Mexican security services.