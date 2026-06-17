המחאה הבוקר בכביש 4 דוברות המשטרה

Dozens of haredim affiliated with the extremist Jerusalem Faction on Wednesday morning blocked Route 4 near Bnei Brak, causing significant traffic disruptions during peak commuting hours.

The blockade was unexpected and led to heavy congestion, with many drivers forced to wait for extended periods, and some clashing with the protesters.

During the event, clashes occurred between protesters and police. Some officers were attacked by demonstrators, prompting the use of force to disperse the protest and restore order.

Israel Police stated that this was an "illegal demonstration" and that a police officer had announced this at the scene before any measures were taken. The statement added that traffic police worked to direct traffic to alternate routes.

The protest blocked Route 4 in both directions, from Em Hamoshavot Interchange to Aluf Sadeh Interchange. Police advised drivers to use alternate routes and follow updates on traffic arrangements.

The police emphasized that they respect the right to protest as a cornerstone of a democratic state but will not allow disturbances, road blockages, or interference with public freedom of movement.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri responded to footage of the violence, urging Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir" to "wake up."

"Itamar Ben Gvir, wake up!" he said. "It is unacceptable that what the police did not do at Kaplan against anarchists who wanted to destroy the country, they are doing now against citizens who are screaming that they were turned into crininals simply for studying Torah."

"You know we oppose protests, but we cannot stand by against this injustice and severe violence. You have shown that when it matters to you, you know how to mobilize the police. Act now and stop the police violence against Torah learners."