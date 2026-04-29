הפגנת הפלג הירושלמי בכניסה לבירה ערוץ 7

Hundreds of demonstrators from the extremist haredi Jerusalem Faction blocked the main entrance to Jerusalem to protest the arrest of draft evaders. Due to the demonstration, light rail service has stopped in both directions near the Kiryat Moshe station.

Police and Border Police forces were dispatched to the scene. The demonstration was quickly declared unlawful, and the officers began forcefully removing the protesters. A police water cannon was also deployed.

מכת"זית הופעלה נגד המפגינים בירושלים ערוץ 7

"Israel Police will allow freedom of expression and protest per the law. This being said, we will not allow a blatant disturbance to public order while harming freedom of movement, and we will act resolutely to restore order," it was stated.

מפגיני הפלג הירושלמי חסמו את הכניסה לירושלים ערוץ 7

The Jerusalem Faction protests resumed on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, and Beit Shemesh following the arrest of two draft evaders. They hit their peak in the evening when rioters broke into the yard of Brig. Gen. Yuval Yamin, head of the Military Police. 25 rioters were arrested.

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7