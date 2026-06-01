המפגינים חוסמים את כביש מספר 4 צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Dozens of haredi protesters began blocking entrances to and exits from Jerusalem on Monday evening in the area of the Chords Bridge, protesting the arrest of draft evaders.

Light rail service in the area was suspended. Police announced that, due to the protest at the entrance to Jerusalem, the Chords Bridge intersection had been closed in both directions, as well as Begin Boulevard.

At the same time, police dispersed demonstrators who had gathered outside the home of the head of the Traffic Division in Jerusalem, using stun grenades.

Meanwhile, police attempted to detain Haredi protesters who arrived by bus at Route 4 near the Ganot Interchange. The demonstrators exited the buses and blocked the highway in both directions.

A soldier who got off a bus in the area was surrounded and attacked by protesters. Police forces, including Jerusalem Police, who recognized what was happening, used riot dispersal measures and rescued the soldier.

The police stated: "A short time ago, dozens of protesters arrived near the Ganot Interchange and began disturbing public order by blocking Route 4 in both directions. Police forces are currently operating against the rioters in order to clear the road, as the protesters are not complying with officers' instructions. A police officer declared the gathering an illegal demonstration before force and crowd-control measures were employed."

Members of the radical haredi Jerusalem Faction (Peleg Yerushalmi) also held a protest at another location-the Mazleg Junction near the city of Netivot.