Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who serves as a member of Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, has dismissed criticism that the United States prevented Israel from reviewing the final draft of the emerging memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

In an interview with Galei Zahal (Army Radio), Elkin explained that only the sides to an agreement have a right to see it.

"We are not a party to these negotiations," Elkin clarified, adding, “You cannot demand that we see the text if it does not obligate us."

Elkin also revealed that during talks between Washington and Tehran, Israel faced heavy pressure, saying: "There were attempts to get our agreement to withdraw from Lebanon - and the Prime Minister refused."

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have stressed that Israel will not withdraw from either Lebanon or Syria, Al Arabiya reported that the proposed deal includes a complete cessation of fighting in Lebanon, though it does not require Hezbollah to cease firing at Israel.