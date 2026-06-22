To Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of Israel

We address you during these fateful days.

You now have an historical golden opportunity!

Mr. Netanyahu, in the past, you demonstrated the rare fortitude to stand resolutely before American presidents-and you prevailed. The Almighty endowed you with the unique capabilities and the precise words to stand up against, firmly and courageously resisting any American step that threatened the People of Israel, operating with authentic Jewish pride.

Indeed, you merited Divine Providence. Not only were harmful decrees nullified, but both houses of the United States Congress, from across the entire political spectrum, stood and applauded your steadfast position and your unwavering readiness to do whatever it takes to protect the Nation of Israel and the free world.

Today, the Nation of Israel and the world at large once again face grave danger due to a shameful capitulation agreement with Iran. Compounding this peril is a profound desecration of the Divine Name, as the President of the United States publicly declares repeatedly: "Israel must not oppose my actions, for without me, it would have ceased to exist long ago" (Heaven forbid).

Prime Minister Netanyahu, you now hold a rare, golden opportunity to sanctify the Divine Name and elevate the honor of the Jewish people before the international community by declaring:

"Israel does not exist by the grace of President Trump or by the virtue of the United States!

Israel exists by the grace of the Lord, the God of Israel!

He is the One who grants us the strength to achieve valor, to protect the People of Israel, and to triumph over our enemies!

Any nation that chooses to assist the People of Israel earns a great merit-and indeed, President Trump possesses many merits for his assistance to Israel. However, the survival of the Nation of Israel and the Land of Israel does not depend on any human leader."

Mr. Netanyahu, you must stand before the global media today and declare with courage and Jewish pride:

"We do not recognize the agreement with Iran!

Israel will not withdraw from any territory where IDF soldiers are stationed to protect our people!

Israel will continue to strike its enemies wherever they may be-whether in Beirut, Jenin, Gaza, or Tehran-without restriction. We operate by the timeless mandate of the Torah: 'If someone comes to kill you, rise up and strike them first.'"

We are absolutely certain that this clear and unyielding policy will only strengthen our bonds of friendship with the United States and other global nations. Behind closed doors, the entire world knows that this is the only viable path to ensure stability and peace in the Middle East and worldwide.

Remember the promise of the Torah: "If you follow My statutes... you will dwell securely in your land. I will grant peace in the land, and you will lie down with no one to make you afraid... and no sword shall pass through your land."

Signed on behalf of the 400 leading Rabbis of Israel, Members of the "Pikuach Nefesh" Rabbinical Congress for Peace (website: pikuachnefesh.net)

Rabbi Joseph Gerlitzky , Chairman

Rabbi Avraham S. Lewin, Executive Director

Rabbi Avraham Schreiber, Rabbi of Kfar Darom-Shavei Darom

The Rabbinic Congress for Peace Urges Rabbis Worldwide: “Raise Your Voices Against the Deal!"