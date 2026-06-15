Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Monday that Israel has no intention of withdrawing IDF forces from the security zones currently held in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip, saying the military will remain there indefinitely to protect Israel’s borders and communities.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are leading a clear policy that the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza indefinitely in order to defend the border and Israeli communities against jihadist elements," Katz wrote.

The defense minister said the areas under IDF control would be cleared of local residents and that all terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground, would be destroyed.

“The area will be cleared of local residents, and all terrorist infrastructure, including the houses that served as terrorist outposts, will be destroyed," he said.

Katz described the establishment of security zones and the IDF’s territorial control as a major lesson from the October 7th massacre, calling it “one of the IDF’s greatest achievements" in the current war under the direction of Israel’s political leadership.

The defense minister also addressed international pressure calling for an Israeli withdrawal, particularly from southern Lebanon, and said the government would oppose such moves.

“We oppose the withdrawal of the IDF from Lebanon despite all existing pressures and those that may come in the future," Katz stated.

He said Netanyahu had raised the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior American officials, while Katz himself discussed it with Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Katz also criticized opposition figures who support an IDF withdrawal, saying they should publicly state their position so that Israelis can judge the competing approaches.

“We will not compromise on Israel’s supreme security interest, the protection of our citizens, and we will not withdraw from the security zones," he said. “If Iran attacks Israel because of the events in Lebanon, we will strike with full force and clearly demonstrate the disparity in power. We are committed only to our citizens and to the security of the State of Israel."