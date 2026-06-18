While it appears to favor Iran heavily, not everyone is looking at the memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic and Israel.

Nick Fuentes, a media personality known for espousing antisemitic views and the leader of the "Groyper" movement, reacted to the deal in a post on X, reading: "IRAN WON, ISRAEL LOST. TOTAL GOYIM VICTORY 🫵😂"

In his show later in the evening, Fuentes cheerfully congratulated Iran. "You fought hard, you left it all on the field, and you won. G-d bless the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran won, Israel lost; so delicious!"

He also taunted pro-Israel right-wing activist Laura Loomer after she commented on his post that "Groypers are Islamists," "Jews are losers, Israel is losers, Zionists are losers. You lose, Iran won. Thank you, Supreme Leader. On behalf of all Goyim of the world, on behalf of all Gentiles, Americans, Christians, thank you, Supreme Leader and Iran, you did it. I love to see it."

Tucker Carlson also celebrated the deal. In Wednesday's episode of his show, the anti-Israel right-wing commentator showed a clip from President Trump's press conference earlier in the day in which the President says he sent a copy of the MOU to Israel and criticizes actions in Lebanon. Carlson gleefully reacted: "You sent them a copy? You BCCed them? You didn't consult Israel? They're a participant; they are our 'partner' in this war. This is a joint war we are waging with the government of Israel, somehow... We just reached an outline of a peace agreement with a country with which we are fighting with Israel, without consulting Israel."

He scoffed: "We sent them a copy. 'B‎‎*‎‎*‎‎*!' That's exactly what that means. 'Shh, adults are talking.' That's exactly what Trump is saying to Israel."

He also mocked Israel after Trump said that it should leave the fight against Hezbollah to the Syrian President and former Al Qaeda member, Ahmed al-Sharaa. "He's a good guy, let him handle it, he'll do it in a more measured way... he's just more humane than Benjamin Netanyahu... If you're looking for humane treatment of civilians, you gotta go to the Al Qaeda go, not the Israeli Prime Minister."

Trita Parsi, founder and executive vice president of the isolationist Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and co-founder of the pro-regime National Iranian American Council, congratulated the deal, writing that he found himself "in support of Trump," arguing that questioning whether "the war was worth it" missed the point because "of course it wasn't." He contended that the conflict had failed to strengthen Washington's negotiating position and instead praised the decision to end the fighting rather than prolong it in pursuit of better terms.

Parsi, who, according to the Free Press, is under investigation over allegations that he acted as an Iranian agent, also commended the agreement as a rejection of what he described as the logic behind "endless wars," arguing that insisting a failed conflict continue until it yields more favorable negotiating terms would only increase the costs "in lives, treasure, regional stability, and strategic credibility." "This is how endless wars are born," he wrote, presenting the memorandum of understanding as the preferable alternative to extending the war.

Far-left-wing streamer Hasan Piker celebrated the MOU in a post reading: "Iran won. not yesterday. It won when it closed the Strait of Hormuz after we attacked. something they refused to do through decades of US sanctions and Israeli and American meddling. They were willing to do diplomacy the entire time. People should stop demanding more war."