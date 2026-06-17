Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has granted "tacit approval" to the memorandum of understanding with the US, American officials told CNN.

According to the officials, there are internal discussions regarding whether Khamenei could issue a statement ahead of the Friday signing ceremony. CNN added that the wording of the agreement has been left vague to accommodate Iran's internal tensions, and according to the officials, releasing the text publicly could make it harder to release a statement.

On Tuesday, the Saudi English-language Al Arabiya channel published what it claimed was the text of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. The fourteen-point text offers significant economic benefits to Iran.

Among other things, it claims that Washington will lift the naval blockade on Iran, work to restore maritime traffic to its previous levels, and permit the export of crude oil, petrochemical products, and their derivatives through sanctions waivers that will be issued immediately upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

According to the document, upon its signing, an "immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon," will be declared, and the parties will commit to refraining from military actions and mutual threats.