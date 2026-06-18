Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei responded to the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, saying that he initially held a different position.

According to him, the decision was made following a commitment from the Iranian president, in his role as head of the Supreme National Security Council, to safeguard the rights of the Iranian people and the "resistance front."

The "resistance front" refers to Iran's proxies throughout the Middle East, most of which are used to target Israel.

Earlier this week, American officials told CNN that Khamenei has granted "tacit approval" to the memorandum of understanding.

According to the officials, there are internal discussions regarding whether Khamenei could issue a statement ahead of the Friday signing ceremony. CNN added that the wording of the agreement has been left vague to accommodate Iran's internal tensions.