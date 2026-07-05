As the public funeral for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei entered its second day on Sunday in Tehran, a video from the event shows some insight into the types of things being said on stage at the event.

In the video, one of the speakers at the funeral openly called for the killing of US President Donald Trump, in revenge for the elimination of the Supreme Leader in the opening strike of the joint US-Israeli war against the regime. "The one who killed my Imam, why shouldn't we kill him?" the speaker asked.

"This is our shame. If we do not kill the murderer, from now on, burial shrouds will be our clothing, instead of normal clothes. I swear on your blood, the killing of Trump is on our necks; it is our obligation. We will never give up on your revenge," he declared.

The six-day funeral, which started Saturday, is expected to draw millions, with the Iranian Health Ministry telling the semi-official Tasnim news agency: "We estimate that over the next two to three days, around 15 million people will participate in the farewell and funeral ceremonies."

Throughout the first day of the funeral, anti-Israel and anti-American chants could be heard by attendees, including "Death to America," "Death to Israel," and "Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!"

Numerous foreign officials arrived to observe the proceedings. Among them were Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose administration has consistently acted as a mediator between Iran and the United States to de-escalate the broader Middle East war, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and the foreign minister representing Afghanistan's Taliban government.

Furthermore, delegation teams representing the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations, both proxies of Iran, arrived at the compound ahead of the public ceremonies. Speaking to the Hamas delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pledged that "Iran will continue to support the Palestinian cause." He also told the Hezbollah delegation that the regime is "making every effort to achieve the demand of ending the war in Lebanon and ending the occupation in accordance with the first article of the memorandum of understanding."

Among the millions of attendees, one person's absence from the first day of the funeral was glaring: Ali Khamenei's son and successor as Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was reportedly wounded in the strike that killed his father and has yet to be seen since.