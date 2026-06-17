The United States Senate narrowly blocked an attempt on Tuesday to constrain President Donald Trump’s executive authority over military actions in Iran, CNN reported.

The legislative push sought to mandate explicit congressional approval before any further combat operations could be executed in the region.

The motion to bring the War Powers resolution to the Senate floor fell just short in a tight 47-48 vote. Democratic Senator John Fetterman broke ranks with his party to cast the deciding vote against advancing the measure. Conversely, Republican Senators Rand Paul, Bill Cassidy, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins defected from the GOP block to support the Democratic-led initiative.

The vote marked the upper chamber's ninth formal deliberation on an Iran-focused war powers measure this year. While the majority of these efforts have stalled, a single resolution successfully advanced last month in a 50-47 vote.

Earlier this month, the US House of Representatives approved a measure designed to curtail Trump’s executive military authority regarding the conflict in Iran. This approval followed three failed attempts by the House to pass a similar measure.

The final tally in the House vote concluded at 215 to 208. Four Republicans - Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson - defied their party's leadership to cast votes in favor of the restriction.