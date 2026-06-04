The US House of Representatives delivered a direct legislative reprimand to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, approving a measure designed to curtail his executive military authority regarding the conflict in Iran.

The successful vote represents the latest milestone in a sustained campaign by congressional Democrats to legally rein in the administration's war powers through both chambers of Congress, an initiative that has steadily gathered momentum in recent weeks, CNN reported.

Classified as a concurrent resolution, the newly passed piece of legislation requires authorization from both the House and the Senate to take effect, though it circumvents the executive branch and will not be sent to the president's desk for a signature.

The final tally in Wednesday’s vote concluded at 215 to 208. Four Republicans - Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson - defied their party's leadership to cast votes in favor of the restriction. The approval follows three failed attempts by the House to pass a similar measure.

The legislative push was spearheaded by Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Lawmakers were initially slated to vote on the resolution on May 21, but Republican leadership abruptly canceled the proceedings at the eleventh hour when it became clear that GOP absences would cause them to lose the floor vote.

At the time of the cancellation, Meeks accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of intentionally obstructing the democratic process to shield the White House.

In the hours leading up to Wednesday's vote, Speaker Johnson vociferously defended the GOP lawmakers fighting to protect the administration's military autonomy, warning that restricting the commander-in-chief's geopolitical leverage could derail sensitive diplomatic talks.

“I think it is a very dangerous prospect to take away from the administration and the commander-in-chief right now the ability to negotiate. That’s what this does. It, it weakens us, our position, and our leverage in negotiation on the peace in that situation. ‘Operation Epic Fury’ is concluded," Johnson told CNN on Wednesday.

Johnson firmly asserted that America's military goals within Iran were both “well defined" and fully “achieved," dismissively brushing aside a growing bipartisan chorus of lawmakers who have demanded that the White House disclose more comprehensive information regarding the strategy.

“The president is now in the process of, of concluding a peace agreement, and we have to allow him the latitude to do that, and I think a war powers resolution right now is very untimely, and a very, very negative, and dangerous thing for the country," the Speaker concluded.