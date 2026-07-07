Maine’s Democratic nominee for the US Senate, Graham Platner , stated Monday that he is pausing to evaluate the next steps for his campaign. The announcement comes immediately after a local woman publicly accused him of a 2021 sexual assault, CNBC reported.

Both Platner and his senior campaign officials have issued firm denials regarding the allegations brought forward by a 41-year-old Maine resident. The claims were originally detailed in a report published by Politico earlier on Monday.

Platner, a Marine Corps veteran and commercial oyster farmer, rose to prominence within the state's political arena this year, leveraging a progressive, populist message to secure his party's nomination.

His platform has frequently drawn intense scrutiny and polarized the electorate, particularly regarding foreign policy. Platner has leaned into a distinct anti-Israel stance, heavily criticizing the influence of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC and publicly branding Israel’s counter-terrorism operations in Gaza as a genocide.

More recently, he accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of war crimes.

Beyond his virulent anti-Israel platform, Platner has come under fire following the revelation that he spent nearly two decades with a Nazi Totenkopf symbol tattooed on his chest.

Platner addressed the fascist imagery last October, admitting to having the tattoo for roughly 20 years. He rejected any personal alignment with Nazi ideology, asserting that he received the body art while "inebriated" as a young adult and without understanding its historical context. At the time, he did not explain why the symbol remained on his body for so long.

He subsequently altered the marking , stating that he ultimately decided to overlay the Nazi symbol with an entirely new design. Platner defended the decision by claiming that while his initial goal was total surgical removal, he opted for a cover-up design due to a scarcity of advanced tattoo removal facilities near his residence in rural Maine.

In a video address uploaded to social media X just moments after the Politico story went live on Monday, Platner rejected the reporting but conceded that the campaign is now forced to recalibrate as they approach the general election.

“I wanted to directly address the troubling, serious, and false allegations against me. Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false," Platner said.

"This movement we have built -- the largest volunteer base in the history of Maine politics, the hundreds of thousands of grassroots donors, the supporters across the ideological spectrum -- we were united in a love of Maine, a belief that our politics must change and a focus on defeating Susan Collins," he continued.

While Platner stopped short of announcing a formal withdrawal from the high-stakes race, political analysts expect him to face mounting calls to step aside from party leaders.