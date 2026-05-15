The US House of Representatives has once again declined to limit President Donald Trump’s military powers concerning the ongoing hostilities with the Iranian regime, CBS News reported.

In a 212-212 tie on Thursday, a Democratic-led resolution failed to secure the majority required to pass, marking the third time such an effort has been defeated in the chamber.

The resolution, originally introduced in early March, sought to mandate the withdrawal of US forces from active hostilities within 30 days of the war’s commencement on February 28.

Despite the deadlock, the vote highlighted a shifting landscape in Washington, as an increasing number of Republicans voice concerns over the lack of transparency and the long-term direction of the conflict.

A central point of contention in the debate involves the War Powers Resolution of 1973. Under the law, a president must withdraw armed forces from hostilities after 60 days unless Congress provides a formal authorization for use of military force (AUMF). While the statutory deadline passed on May 1, the administration maintains that the clock has been paused.

The White House notified Congress on the deadline date that "hostilities" had technically "terminated" due to a ceasefire that began on April 7. However, many lawmakers remain skeptical as tensions persist near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The vote saw three Republicans - Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Tom Barrett - crossing the aisle to support the curb on military authority. Representative Barrett has since introduced a separate proposal that would authorize the mission but set a strict deadline of July 30.

In the Senate, similar efforts have faced defeat seven times, though Democratic resolutions have recently gained the support of Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

Despite the legislative setbacks, Democrats and a small cadre of Republicans have vowed to continue forcing votes on the issue. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) expressed confidence that the political tide would eventually turn.

"There will be a day, and it might be soon, I believe, where this Senate will say to the president, 'stop this war,'" Kaine remarked. "I believe that day is coming."