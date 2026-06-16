The crisis surrounding the Daycare Law is intensifying after the Likud informed the haredi factions that, at this stage, there is no majority in the Knesset to approve the legislation.

In response, the Degel HaTorah faction issued a strongly worded statement, saying: “There was a commitment from the prime minister and the Likud to bring the Daycare Law for approval. We insist on this firmly and will not accept any delay or retreat from it."

Agudat Yisrael also joined the demand and made clear that the entire faction stands behind the move. “The entire faction stands united together with Degel HaTorah in an unequivocal demand that the prime minister fulfill his promise to pass the Daycare Law," the party stated.

They added: “Failure to pass the law means an admission by the prime minister that he is ultimately interested in dissolving the Knesset and heading to elections."

At the same time, United Torah Judaism members are also voicing criticism toward Shas chairman Aryeh Deri. Party officials claim that Deri is working behind the scenes to delay the law out of concern that United Torah Judaism will gain a significant public achievement among the haredi public.

A United Torah Judaism source told Channel 12 News: “Aryeh Deri does not want Eichler and Gafni’s Daycare Law, so he is looking for other unrealistic ideas - a new Draft Law and a Torah Study Law - and is selling stories to the prime minister."

According to the same source, the message delivered to the Likud and the prime minister was unequivocal. “We made it clear to Netanyahu that stopping the Daycare Law is crossing a red line that will affect everything going forward, with all that entails," he said.

The sharp statements come after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that there is no majority to approve the law, leading to increased tensions between the United Torah Judaism factions and the coalition leadership over the continued advancement of the legislation.