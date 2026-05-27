A coalition crisis erupted Wednesday evening ahead of a vote on a bill granting benefits to residents of Judea and Samaria and communities along Israel’s northern border.

After the bill’s language was expanded at the request of Likud to include residents of frontline northern communities, members of Otzma Yehudit claimed that the Finance Ministry agreed to provide benefits only to communities located within two kilometers of the border fence. The party is now threatening to vote against the legislation.

Knesset member Yitzhak Kroizer reportedly left the Knesset after his demand to expand tax benefits to communities located up to nine kilometers from the northern border was rejected.

Kroizer directed criticism toward Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

“We will not allow the exclusion of residents of the north and Judea and Samaria," Kreuzer said. “These people are on the front lines, physically defending the country’s borders and absorbing daily attacks, and it is absurd that they are the ones left outside the assistance framework."

“We are fighting here for their homes. Minister Smotrich must understand - this budget will not receive a single vote from us as long as there are communities being left behind. We demand a full, equal, and immediate solution for all frontline communities and for the residents of Judea and Samaria," he added.

Following Kreuzer’s announcement, discussions in the Knesset Finance Committee were immediately halted. Intensive behind-the-scenes consultations are currently taking place in an effort to reach agreements.