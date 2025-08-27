Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman sent a letter to opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, aiming to formulate guidelines for the creation of the next government.

In the letter, titled, “Formulating Guiding Principles for the Next Government,” Liberman requested to hold a meeting “as soon as possible” with the heads of the Zionist opposition parties, along with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

“The State of Israel is currently facing security, economic, and social challenges that threaten the foundations of Israeli society. The national resilience of the state, in all its dimensions, requires responsible, balanced, and united leadership that can present a moral and practical alternative to the current government, which is leading the State of Israel to ruin and brought upon us the disaster of October 7,” Liberman wrote.

He continued: “Therefore, I believe we must act together and formulate a common basis for action. The guiding principles that are formulated should reflect broad agreements on the central issues on the national agenda, foremost among them security, economy, drafting a constitution, the issue of military service, and the relationship between religion and state, while preserving the State of Israel's founding values as Jewish, Zionist, democratic, and liberal. I believe that especially in this period, we have an obligation to take national responsibility and work together to strengthen public trust.”

Last week, Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef and once known as the “Green Prince,” told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that internal dissent within Israel only fuels Hamas, since the terror group aims to encourage rifts in Israeli society and bring down the Netanyahu government.

He explained, “Protests motivate Hamas. Their goal is to divide Israeli society, force the government to collapse, and delay the mission. If we surrender to their demands and Hamas stays in power, the consequences of defeat will be deadly. This would ignite bloodlust everywhere and put Jews worldwide at risk.”

He stressed that unity an existential necessity, because “the global enemy is counting on one thing: division. This is exactly what Hamas identified before October 7th. This is why they chose that time and why they took hostages. Unity must be the priority.”