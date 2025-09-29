The Knesset plenum is expected to vote Monday on supplementary budget bills for 2025.

The vote will take place in a combined debate on two bills: the 2025 supplementary budget and a proposal to reduce the deficit limit budgetary spending.

Meanwhile, at least one of the haredi parties is expected to vote against the bill: The Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah faction's Rabbi Dov Lando has instructed the party MKs to vote against the bill.

Degel Hatorah traditionally runs in a joint list with the hasidic-haredi Agudat Yisrael; together they form the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism party.

Sephardic-haredi Shas, however, has stated that it plans to support the bill.

"The budget proposal discusses the most essential needs for the continuation of the fighting - purchasing ammunition and paying reservists. These are truly matters of life and death, and therefore the Shas party will vote in favor of the proposal," a party statement read.

Voting will begin after 15:00, with a limit of up to 30 votes on textual amendments and 15 votes on the deficit reduction law.