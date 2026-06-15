A senior US official on Sunday rejected Iran’s claims that the Islamic Republic would receive billions of dollars in frozen funds before negotiations on a final agreement begin, calling the characterization a "spin."

Speaking to Axios’ Barak Ravid, the US official denied reports that Iran would gain unconditional access to $12 billion in blocked assets before the start of the 60-day negotiating period.

"This is completely not true. This is a pay-for-performance deal and no frozen funds will be released without the Iranians implementing their commitments," the official stated.

Shortly after President Donald Trump officially announced the deal on Sunday night, the semi-official Iranian Mehr news agency published what it claimed to be the 14 foundational clauses of the agreement.

Under the reported financial framework, the United States must authorize the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets prior to the launch of formal negotiations. An additional $12 billion would then be unblocked during a subsequent 60-day final negotiation window.

Concurrently, all US sanctions targeting Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors would be suspended, and a comprehensive naval blockade of the country would be dismantled within 30 days.

According to the publication, the sequencing of the deal is absolute, meaning no final treaty discussions will take place until the initial $12 billion is unfettered, the energy sanctions are frozen, and the maritime blockade is removed.