US President Donald Trump has confirmed that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the US and Iran on Sunday - digitally.

Bashing former US President Barack Obama's 2015 deal with Iran, Trump wrote, "Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement."

The announcement, posted on Truth Social, continued, "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL."

"Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands," he added.

"At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States. We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Senior Trump administration officials said that the more Iran works to freeze its nuclear program, close the reactors, and dilute the enriched uranium, the more it will receive sanctions relief and the more funds will be unfrozen.

The Iranians, however, have claimed that their nuclear program will be discussed only in future negotiations, and not in the MoU to be signed next week. Tehran has also not compromised, at least not in principle on its demand to charge tariffs from vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz.