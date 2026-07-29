US President Donald Trump responded on Wednesday to an Iranian attack overnight on US forces in Jordan, pledging retaliation.

Speaking to Fox News, the President said, "We are going to beat the *‎*‎*‎*ing *‎*‎*‎* out of them."

He added, "We'll be hitting them hard. They are going to get a beating."

The President described the missile launches as a surprise attack, adding that US forces had just minutes to intercept the incoming missile barrage.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched missiles targeting locations in Jordan, for the first time in several days, marking the first Iranian missile attack on a US base in the region since President Donald Trump decided to pause strikes against Iran this past Friday.

CENTCOM stated that, "At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."

Later that night, CENTCOM announced that, together with the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, it conducted precision strikes in Iraq against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

“US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," said CENTCOM.

It added, “The unwarranted attacks against US forces were not successful."

The statement noted that, from February through April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on US citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq.