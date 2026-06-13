In the shadow of the emerging agreement between the US and Iran, the IDF is preparing for the possibility that the political echelon may order a halt to ground advances in southern Lebanon, Kan News reported.

The assessment is that, in any case, Israel is preparing to scale back strikes deeper into Lebanon so as not to jeopardize the US-Iran deal.

Israeli security officials emphasized that the IDF will not withdraw from the security zone as part of the Iran agreement, and the issue will be addressed with the Lebanese government in upcoming talks in the US, scheduled to be held in about a week and a half.

In recent days, soldiers from the IDF’s 36th Division have continued moving northward in southern Lebanon.

Local media reported that IDF forces have reached the outskirts of Nabatiyeh, the largest city in the area, and are positioned on Mount Ali Taher, approximately two kilometers north of the Beaufort Ridge.