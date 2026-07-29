DF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited southern Lebanon on Wednesday together with Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, 91st Division commander Brig. Gen. Yuval Gaz, and other senior commanders.

During the visit, Zamir met with commanders and soldiers of the Kfir Brigade, which entered ground operations in southern Lebanon for the first time last week following an extended period of combat in the Gaza Strip.

The Chief of Staff held operational discussions with the brigade's battalion commanders and the brigade commanders of the 91st Division, assessing their readiness for ongoing operations in the sector.

Addressing the troops, Zamir stressed that Israel's military campaign is far from over.

"Our multi-arena operation has not yet ended, and you must be prepared for it to continue," he said. "We are prepared for any change in the situation and ready for a wide range of scenarios. You must remain alert and ready to adapt quickly, act rapidly, and be prepared to intensify the damage inflicted on the enemy."

Referring to Israel's recent campaign against Iran, Zamir said, "We have achieved highly significant accomplishments in the operation against Iran. If need be, we know how to build on those achievements."

Turning to the northern front, Zamir emphasized that the IDF intends to maintain its presence inside Lebanon for the foreseeable future.

"In Lebanon, we have established a Security Zone and are clearing it of terrorist infrastructure-these are areas from which the Hezbollah terrorist organization prepared, threatened, and operated against the communities in northern Israel," he said.

"If required, we will deepen our operations and reach additional areas. We are operating according to a clear security doctrine: we maintain a forward defense posture wherever there is a direct threat to our communities and to Israeli civilians. The IDF is responsible for the security of the State of Israel-we will not withdraw from the Security Zone until long-term security is ensured."

The Chief of Staff also highlighted the leadership challenges facing commanders during prolonged operations.

"This period presents major leadership challenges. It is important that we communicate the reality to our personnel and preserve their operational readiness," he said.

Zamir praised the 97th Battalion and the 607th Battalion for their contributions, saying they had undergone significant force-building efforts and continued to demonstrate their value through their operational performance.

Addressing the Kfir Brigade directly, he commended the troops for their endurance after nearly three years of continuous combat.

"I look at you-you have been in combat almost continuously for nearly three years, with very few opportunities to recover. You moved from Gaza to Lebanon in a very short period of time. Your combat capability, together with the leadership and front-line command demonstrated by your commanders, is truly impressive."

He also expressed his appreciation to the brigade commanders.

"My sincere appreciation. The IDF is a victorious military because of you. There is no mission the IDF has been assigned that it has failed to accomplish, in any arena."

Zamir reiterated that the military's mission is to provide lasting security for Israel's northern communities.

"Our mission is to continue providing long-term security for the residents of northern Israel. We are operating along the front line of the communities and have removed the threat of cross-border infiltration."

He concluded by emphasizing the growing demands placed on the IDF across multiple theaters.

"We are operating inside Lebanon, in Syria, in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and in additional arenas. Our missions continue to evolve, and we are required to increase the size of the IDF and the number of our troops in order to meet them."

"Our goal is that by the High Holiday period, all regular brigades will be able to undergo a period of recovery and training while reducing the scope of reserve service as much as possible," Zamir said.