IDF locates weapons near the village of Majdal Zoun in Lebanon

Reserve troops from the IDF's 55th Brigade, operating under the command of the 91st Division, are operating in the village of Majdal Zoun in the Security Zone to remove threats against the State of Israel.

During their operations, the troops located dozens of weapons inside civilian infrastructure, including Kalashnikov rifles, magazines, ammunition, grenades, explosives, explosive devices, anti-tank missiles, and mortar shells.

In addition, the troops dismantled structures that had been used by Hezbollah.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to its troops and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians," a statement stressed.