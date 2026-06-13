IDF’s 36th Division is working to eliminate underground tunnel networks beneath the Beaufort Ridge, which were planned and funded by the Iranian terror regime.

In one of the tunnels where terrorists attempted to escape and were recently struck from the air, maps found on a wall revealed the area's control over northern Israeli communities.

The IDF stated: "The IDF carried out this operation to gain operational control over areas that pose a threat to Israeli civilians and to allow for the destruction of the tunnel network."

The maps found on the wall Credit: IDF Spokesperson