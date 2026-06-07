עיר הטרור שנבנתה מתחת לאדמה דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday revealed Hezbollah’s underground terror tunnel network beneath the Beaufort Ridge, which was planned and funded by the Iranian terror regime.

Troops from the Golani Brigade, the Maglan Unit, and the Yahalom Unit, operating under the command of the 36th Division and acting on IDF intelligence and the Northern Command, are leading efforts to uncover the tunnel network to establish operational control over the Beaufort Ridge area.

According to the IDF, the tunnel network was constructed within a civilian area at a location that provides operational control over the Galilee Panhandle region, only six kilometers from Metula, and served as a central hub for the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area.

The military reported that the network consists of several tunnels built to accommodate hundreds of terrorists simultaneously in multiple rooms prepared for extended stay and terrorist activity, including: living quarters, water and electrical infrastructure, as well as extensive anti-tank and aerial defense capabilities intended to target IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

In one tunnel, approximately one kilometer in length, troops located six underground shafts, a storage room used for weapons, an anti-tank missile launcher, anti-tank missiles, grenades, ammunition, combat equipment, advanced medical equipment, and several living quarters, including shower facilities, restrooms, an operating room, and kitchens.

UAVs, shoulder-fired missiles, and anti-tank missiles were launched from the site toward IDF troops operating in the area and against the State of Israel.

The IDF also noted that the project was built in proximity to Lebanese Armed Forces activity. As part of efforts to enforce the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, a request was submitted to the Lebanese Armed Forces to address the site; however, Hezbollah clearly prevented them from doing so.

The IDF stated that it launched operations in the Beaufort area in order to establish operational control over terrain that poses a threat to Israeli civilians and to enable the dismantling of the tunnel network.