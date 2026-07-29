The Hezbollah terror group violated the ceasefire agreement, launching an explosive drone targeting an IDF engineering vehicle, the IDF reported.

Following an investigation, the IDF said that on Tuesday night, Hezbollah launched an explosive drone toward an IDF engineering vehicle in the area of Ali al-taher Ridge within the Security Zone.

No IDF injuries were reported.

"This incident constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF stressed, adding, "IDF soldiers continue to operate in the ridge area and will not allow terrorists in the area to advance or execute attacks against IDF soldiers."

In recent hours, the IDF carried out artillery fire toward the area where the strike occurred. The defense establishment is considering further responses, with a decision expected shortly.

The incident took place in the Yellow Line area, where the 36th Division is operating. Since the ceasefire took effect, Hezbollah drones have primarily been used for intelligence-gathering missions, photographing IDF activity and collecting information on troop movements.

The defense establishment believes that alongside its intelligence efforts, Hezbollah continues working to rebuild its capabilities in southern Lebanon. The terrorist organization is reportedly attempting to recover weapons left in the field and reconstitute its forces amid the possibility of renewed fighting.