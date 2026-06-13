The Football Association of Ireland (FAI), Ireland’s soccer association, has announced that the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League home match against Israel, originally scheduled for October 4 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, will instead be held at an overseas neutral site without spectators, the BBC reported.

The ruling body finalized the relocation after weeks of evaluating the logistics of hosting the Israeli squad.

On Friday, the organization confirmed that UEFA authorized the request to move the match to an undisclosed neutral venue behind closed doors. This mirrors the arrangement for Israel's designated home game on September 27, which is also scheduled for a neutral location.

In an official briefing, the Irish federation noted, "Following consultation with various stakeholders, the Association is of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium."

Public demand within Ireland to entirely boycott the fixtures has intensified over the Middle Eastern conflict. Activists from the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign staged demonstrations outside the Irish parliament last month, while a group known as Irish Sport For Palestine initiated a "Stop The Game" movement.

Disruption occurred during a recent friendly match at the Aviva Stadium when fans threw tennis balls branded with Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags onto the field.

Despite pressure, the FAI maintains it must play the games. Following the tournament draw, Chief Executive David Courell remarked that the association had "no choice" but to comply, warning of "serious consequences" for a refusal.

In February, FAI confirmed that the Ireland Men's National Team will fulfill its 2026 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel despite its call for a boycott of the Jewish state. In a November 2025 vote , 93 percent of FAI members demanded that the leadership lobby UEFA for Israel's suspension.

The FAI on Friday also distributed a supportive message from the Palestinian Football Association, which stated, "The Palestinian Football Association expresses its appreciation for the principled positions taken by the Football Association of Ireland in support of the rights of the Palestinian people and Palestinian athletes."

"The Palestinian Football Association also affirms its respect for the decision made by the Football Association of Ireland within the framework of its sporting and international obligations, in a manner that enables it to continue fulfilling its noble mission of serving football and promoting the values of justice, solidarity, and mutual respect."

The FAI, in its statement on Friday, said that it "continues to reflect the sentiment" of the proposal demanding that UEFA bar Israel from international play.

Ties between Israel and Ireland have been especially strained in recent years, as the Irish government has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel. In April of 2024, then-Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

In December of 2024, Israel shuttered its embassy in Dublin amid escalating tensions, citing Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state and its vocal condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

More recently, Ireland elected far-left President Catherine Connolly who has labeled Israel a “terrorist state."

Connolly’s sister recently took part in an anti-Israel flotilla which attempted to breach Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. After the IDF intercepted the flotilla and arrested its participants, Connolly’s sister among them, the Irish President said she was “very proud" of her sister.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)