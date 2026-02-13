The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that the Ireland Men's National Team will fulfill its 2026 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel, Reuters reported Thursday.

The announcement came after the teams were drawn to face each other in Group B3, alongside Austria and Kosovo, with matches scheduled between September and November. This announcement comes three months after Ireland's call for Israel's expulsion from European soccer competitions.

In a statement released immediately after the draw, the FAI affirmed its commitment to playing Israel, noting that refusal to participate in a scheduled match would lead to forfeiture and potential disciplinary actions, including disqualification from the competition.

Ireland’s previous request for Israel’s exclusion from UEFA competitions, made in November, cited alleged violations of UEFA statutes. The FAI accused the Israeli soccer association of not enforcing an effective anti-racism policy and allowing Israeli clubs to play in Palestinian Authority-assigned territories without the PA soccer association's consent. The request was overwhelmingly backed by FAI members at the time.

The FAI has stated that consultations have taken place with UEFA officials since the request, although no further details were provided. The governing body made it clear that the regulations required them to honor their Nations League commitments despite the ongoing concerns.

Ties between Israel and Ireland have been especially strained in recent years, as the Irish government has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel. In April of 2024, then-Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement."

A month later, Ireland joined Spain, Norway, and subsequently Slovenia in officially recognizing a Palestinian state.

In December of 2024, Israel shuttered its embassy in Dublin amid escalating tensions, citing Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state and its vocal condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.