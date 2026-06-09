Against the backdrop of Hamas' continued rejection of President Trump's framework and its refusal to disarm, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) today (Tuesday) published a video on the Arabic-language Facebook page "Al-Munasiq" addressed to residents of the Gaza Strip under the title: "Hamas Is Causing You to Miss an Opportunity for a Different Future at the Last Moment."
COGAT stated: "At a time when millions of people around the world are preparing to watch the World Cup tournament, Hamas is once again causing you to miss an opportunity for a different future at the last moment. While you are trying to move toward a better future, you are being led by a failed, disconnected, and irrelevant group of inexperienced thugs who continue to deny you any chance of escaping the greatest disaster in the history of the Gaza Strip."
The message continued: "The solution is already on the field, but Hamas continues to play only one game - a game in which you always lose."