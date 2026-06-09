COGAT Delivers Message to Gaza Residents: "Hamas Is Causing You to Miss an Opportunity" IDF Spokesperson

Against the backdrop of Hamas' continued rejection of President Trump's framework and its refusal to disarm, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) today (Tuesday) published a video on the Arabic-language Facebook page "Al-Munasiq" addressed to residents of the Gaza Strip under the title: "Hamas Is Causing You to Miss an Opportunity for a Different Future at the Last Moment."

COGAT stated: "At a time when millions of people around the world are preparing to watch the World Cup tournament, Hamas is once again causing you to miss an opportunity for a different future at the last moment. While you are trying to move toward a better future, you are being led by a failed, disconnected, and irrelevant group of inexperienced thugs who continue to deny you any chance of escaping the greatest disaster in the history of the Gaza Strip."

The message continued: "The solution is already on the field, but Hamas continues to play only one game - a game in which you always lose."